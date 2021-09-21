Evergrande chairman confident company will 'walk out of its darkest moment'

China Evergrande Group is confident the company will "walk out of its darkest moment" and deliver property projects as pledged, its chairman said in a letter to staff reported by local media on Tuesday.

In the letter, coinciding with China's mid-autumn festival, Hui Ka Yuan, chairman of the debt-laden property developer, also said Evergrande will fulfil responsibilities to property buyers, investors, partners and financial institutions.

An Evergrande spokesperson confirmed the contents of the letter to Reuters.

