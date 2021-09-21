Evergrande will walk out of darkest moment: Chairman

Evergrande chairman confident company will 'walk out of its darkest moment'

Hui Ka Yuan, chairman of the Evergrande group said t will fulfil responsibilities to property buyers

  • Sep 21 2021, 10:35 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2021, 10:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

China Evergrande Group is confident the company will "walk out of its darkest moment" and deliver property projects as pledged, its chairman said in a letter to staff reported by local media on Tuesday.

In the letter, coinciding with China's mid-autumn festival, Hui Ka Yuan, chairman of the debt-laden property developer, also said Evergrande will fulfil responsibilities to property buyers, investors, partners and financial institutions.

An Evergrande spokesperson confirmed the contents of the letter to Reuters.

