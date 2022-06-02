India's trade deficit widens to $23.33 bn in May

Exports up 15.46% to $37.3 bn in May; trade deficit widens to $23.33 bn

Imports during the month too grew by 56.14 per cent to $60.62 billion

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 02 2022, 20:20 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2022, 20:20 ist

India's merchandise exports rose by 15.46 per cent to $37.29 billion in May on account of healthy performance by sectors like petroleum products, electronic goods and chemicals, even as the trade deficit widened to $23.33 billion during the month, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

Imports during the month too grew by 56.14 per cent to $60.62 billion.

The trade deficit in May 2021 stood at $6.53 billion.

"India's merchandise export in April - May 2022-23 was $77.08 billion with an increase of 22.26 per cent over $63.05 billion in April -May 2021-22," it said.

Petroleum and crude oil imports during May 2022 surged by 91.6 per cent to $18.14 billion.

Coal, coke and briquettes imports jumped to $5.33 billion, as against $2 billion in May 2021.

Gold imports increased to $5.82 billion during the month under review, from $ 677 million in May 2021

