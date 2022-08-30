Exxon escalates dispute with Russia over barred exit from oil project

Exxon escalates dispute with Russia over oil project

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 30 2022, 15:33 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2022, 15:36 ist
Credit: Reuters photo

Oil major Exxon Mobil Corp has notified Russian officials it will sue the federal government unless Moscow allows the company to exit a major oil and gas project, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Exxon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

