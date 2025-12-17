Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

Bihar officials struggle to recover Rs 10,000 wrongly credited to men under women-only scheme

Notices have been issued to at least three male villagers by the block project director of Jeevika, asking them to return the Rs 10,000 transferred to their accounts.
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 09:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 December 2025, 09:01 IST
India NewsBihar

Follow us on :

Follow Us