Libra appoints former HSBC exec to head cryptocurrency

Facebook-backed Libra appoints former HSBC executive to head cryptocurrency

Reuters
Reuters, Zurich,
  • Sep 17 2020, 15:59 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2020, 16:06 ist
Representative illustration. Credit: Reuters/file

The Facebook-backed Libra project has appointed former HSBC European head James Emmett to lead Libra's operational unit tasked with developing and operating the project's cryptocurrency payments system, the Libra Association said on Thursday.

The project has brought in a number of high-level hires since announcing a revamp and formally applying for a Swiss payments license in April, many of them specialised in financial compliance and with ties to US government and authorities.

In May, Libra appointed HSBC's former chief legal officer Stuart Levey -- an erstwhile Undersecretary of the US Treasury during the Bush and Obama Administrations -- to head the association overseeing the project.

Its Geneva-based governing body, the Libra Association, in April announced scaled-back plans for a cryptocurrency network linked to individual national currencies and overseen by global watchdogs -- a retreat from its original plans for a single coin backed by a basket of different currencies -- in hopes of winning regulatory approval.

Central banks and regulators had feared its original plan for a single coin backed by various currencies and government debt, unveiled in June 2019, could erode national control over money if adopted widely by Facebook's billions of users.

Emmett, who left HSBC earlier this year amid a strategy overhaul, will join the Libra Association's operating subsidiary, Libra Networks LLC, as managing director on Oct. 1.

Association head Levey, a former colleague of Emmett's at HSBC, said he was confident Emmett would "help make Libra's vision a reality".

Established in May 2019 as a Facebook subsidiary, ownership of Geneva-based Libra Networks LLC was transferred to the Libra Association in October 2019.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Libra cryptocurrency
Facebook
HSBC
cryptocurrency

What's Brewing

These Australian trees contain 'scorpion-like venom'

These Australian trees contain 'scorpion-like venom'

Cataclysm of hunger, disease and illiteracy

Cataclysm of hunger, disease and illiteracy

1,20,000 year-old human footprints found in Saudi

1,20,000 year-old human footprints found in Saudi

Erno Rubik is still learning from the Cube he invented

Erno Rubik is still learning from the Cube he invented

The Lead: Karun Chandhok on motorsport and more

The Lead: Karun Chandhok on motorsport and more

 