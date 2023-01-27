Fashion retailer H&M's Sept-Nov profit tumbles

Fashion retailer H&M's Sept-Nov operating profit tumbles more than expected

Operating profit in the period, the Swedish group's fiscal fourth quarter, was 821 million Swedish crowns ($79.7 million)against 6.26 billion a year

Reuters
Reuters, Stockholm,
  • Jan 27 2023, 14:29 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2023, 14:29 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

H&M, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, reported on Friday a much larger dive than expected in September-November operating profit, slammed by soaring costs and weakening consumer confidence.

Operating profit in the period, the Swedish group's fiscal fourth quarter, was 821 million Swedish crowns ($79.7 million)against 6.26 billion a year earlier and a mean forecast of 3.67 billion in a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

"The lower profit in the fourth quarter when compared with the same quarter in the previous year is mainly explained by the negative external factors, loss of the operating profit previously contributed by Russia and the one-time cost of the cost and efficiency programme," it said in a statement.

H&M in September last year launched a drive to cut costs by 2 billion crowns annually, with savings from layoffs and other measures starting to show from the second half of 2023.

The group flagged in November it would cut around 1,500 jobs book an around 800 million crown restructuring charge in the fourth quarter for the programme.

It last year announced it was exiting Russia due to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

H&M said sales in the Dec. 1-Jan. 25 period, the start of its fiscal first quarter, were up 5% in local currencies.

($1 = 10.2969 Swedish crowns) 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
profits
H&M

What's Brewing

Mother-daughter's ice cream-stick rangoli makes records

Mother-daughter's ice cream-stick rangoli makes records

Hive ransomware: Modern, efficient business model

Hive ransomware: Modern, efficient business model

Ukraine war accelerates power shift in Europe to East

Ukraine war accelerates power shift in Europe to East

Brazilian tightrope walker sets new record

Brazilian tightrope walker sets new record

Archaeologist hails 'oldest' mummy yet found in Egypt

Archaeologist hails 'oldest' mummy yet found in Egypt

Afghan women aid workers lose hope after Taliban ban

Afghan women aid workers lose hope after Taliban ban

Skinny jeans great fit in shrinking economy: Levi's CEO

Skinny jeans great fit in shrinking economy: Levi's CEO

 