FASTag to be integrated with GST E-Way Bill

The FASTag and GST E-Way system will be integrated for ease of tracking the movement of goods vehicles.

The Indian Highways Management Company Ltd. (IHMCL) and Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) will sign an MOU on Monday here for the integration of FASTag with GST E- Way Bill System.

The FASTag is a radio frequency tag attached to the windscreen of the vehicle, which will help the passage of vehicle on national highway toll plazas by paying toll charges automatically instead of waiting in the queue for paying toll charges in cash.

The GST Council has already accorded ‘in-principle’ approval for this integration.

"The integration of E- Way Bill system with FASTag will help revenue authorities track the movement of vehicles and ensure that they are travelling to the same destination that the transporter or the trader had specified while generating the e-way bill," said an official in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Unified tolling system

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will chair a one-day national conference on "One Nation One FASTag" in New Delhi on Monday.

The conference will also see the signing of MoUs with state departments or other agencies for bringing in a unified electronic tolling solution across the country.

This would enable the use of the same FASTag affixed on the windscreen of vehicles at every toll plaza in the country under the jurisdiction of different states or agencies and other entities. This will help provide seamless services to consumers across the country said the Ministry official.