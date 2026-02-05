Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Census 2027 to enumerate caste-wise population: Centre

The decennial enumeration of the country’s population is conducted in two phases by the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India, which comes under the Union Home Ministry.
Last Updated : 05 February 2026, 00:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 February 2026, 00:52 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsCensus

Follow us on :

Follow Us