Fears of tax blow leave Ether, Bitcoin on the ropes

Fears of Biden tax blow leave cryptocurrencies Ether, Bitcoin on the ropes

Ether plunged more than 10% to as low as $2,140, a day after climbing a record $2,645.97

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Apr 23 2021, 10:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2021, 10:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters illustration

Cryptocurrency Ether pulled back sharply from a record high and rival Bitcoin also fell on Friday amid speculation that U.S. President Joe Biden's plan to raise capital gains taxes will curb investment in digital assets.

The drops came after Biden on Thursday unveiled a raft of proposed changes to the US tax code, including a plan to nearly double taxes on capital gains to 39.6% for people earning more than $1 million.

Read | Can 'digital currency' be an alternative to bitcoin?

But while social media lit up with posts about the plan hurting cryptocurrencies, and individual investors complaining about losses, traders and analysts said declines are likely temporary amid growing retail and institutional investor acceptance of digital currencies as a legitimate asset class.

"That's what everyone is talking about now," Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Markets Ltd, a foreign exchange broker based in Melbourne, said referring to the tax plan.

"And I think you may have some technical selling going through. Ether's been the poster child of movement. It has massively outperformed Bitcoin."

Ether plunged more than 10% to as low as $2,140, a day after climbing a record $2,645.97. It last traded down 6.5% at $2,243.95.

Bitcoin also weakened, falling 3.62% to $49,824.97.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bitcoin
Ethereum
Cryptocurrencies
United States
Tax
Joe Biden

What's Brewing

Hollywood set for pandemic-era Oscars in Los Angeles

Hollywood set for pandemic-era Oscars in Los Angeles

Tech to trace origin of Alphonso mango back to orchards

Tech to trace origin of Alphonso mango back to orchards

Discarding this mask? A plant will grow

Discarding this mask? A plant will grow

A black Superman? it’s happened, and could again

A black Superman? it’s happened, and could again

Coal is set to roar back, and so are its climate risks

Coal is set to roar back, and so are its climate risks

DH Toon | SC raps Modi govt over Covid-19 management

DH Toon | SC raps Modi govt over Covid-19 management

Mumbai Police's witty reply to lover wins the internet

Mumbai Police's witty reply to lover wins the internet

 