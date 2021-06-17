Fintech firm plans direct listing in London

Fintech firm Wise announces plans for direct listing in London

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are working on the listing

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Jun 17 2021, 13:12 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2021, 15:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

British fintech firm Wise said on Thursday it will go public in London in what will be the first direct listing of a technology company on the London Stock Exchange.

The payments app, formerly known as TransferWise, said it has been profitable since 2017, with a 54% revenue growth rate over last three years reaching 421 million pounds in overall revenues in 2021.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are working on the listing.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

FinTech
Goldman Sachs
Morgan Stanley
London Stock Exchange

What's Brewing

30% pay raises can’t stop junior banker exodus in Asia

30% pay raises can’t stop junior banker exodus in Asia

Covid-19 has brought globalisation to the spotlight

Covid-19 has brought globalisation to the spotlight

Why is short-sightedness increasing in children?

Why is short-sightedness increasing in children?

'Are you back with us?': Eriksen doctor recalls ordeal

'Are you back with us?': Eriksen doctor recalls ordeal

DH Toon | 'Don't worry we have an orange tick'

DH Toon | 'Don't worry we have an orange tick'

 