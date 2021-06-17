Fintech firm Wise announces plans for direct listing in London

British fintech firm Wise said on Thursday it will go public in London in what will be the first direct listing of a technology company on the London Stock Exchange.
The payments app, formerly known as TransferWise, said it has been profitable since 2017, with a 54% revenue growth rate over last three years reaching 421 million pounds in overall revenues in 2021.
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are working on the listing.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe