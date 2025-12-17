News in Pics | December 17, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Marian Duhapa (31), kisses her 7-month-old daughter Quinn Dahlia Duhapa goodbye as she prepares to leave for Taiwan in search of work, in Irosin, Luzon Island, Philippines.
Flames engulf a structure as the Eaton Fire burns in Pasadena, California, US.
A composite image of 7 separate photographs taken with a single fixed camera shows the a partial solar eclipse seen from Castillo del Romeral, on the island of Gran Canaria. Spain.
A statue with a Santa Claus hat outside a house decorated with Christmas lights in Nadur on the island of Gozo, Malta.
Bollywood actor Sunny Deol poses for photographs during the teaser launch of the upcoming film 'Border 2', in Mumbai.
Fishermen row a boat during sunset, in Mumbai
Published 16 December 2025, 22:50 IST