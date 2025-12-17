Menu
News in Pics | December 17, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 16 December 2025, 22:50 IST
Marian Duhapa (31), kisses her 7-month-old daughter Quinn Dahlia Duhapa goodbye as she prepares to leave for Taiwan in search of work, in Irosin, Luzon Island, Philippines.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Flames engulf a structure as the Eaton Fire burns in Pasadena, California, US.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A composite image of 7 separate photographs taken with a single fixed camera shows the a partial solar eclipse seen from Castillo del Romeral, on the island of Gran Canaria. Spain.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A statue with a Santa Claus hat outside a house decorated with Christmas lights in Nadur on the island of Gozo, Malta.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol poses for photographs during the teaser launch of the upcoming film 'Border 2', in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI Photo

Fishermen row a boat during sunset, in Mumbai

Credit: PTI Photo

Published 16 December 2025, 22:50 IST
