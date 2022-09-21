Fire at Tesla facility shuts down California highway

Fire at Tesla-powered PG&E facility shuts down part of Highway 1 in California

The company said it was working with firefighters to stop the fire from spreading

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 21 2022, 01:04 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2022, 01:04 ist

A fire outbreak on Tuesday at PG&E Corp's Monterey county-based energy storage facility that uses batteries made by Tesla Inc has shut down part of Highway 1 in California.

The company said it was working with firefighters to stop the fire from spreading. The incident has caused no electrical outage for customers, it added.

The electric utility company said on detecting the issue the safety systems automatically disconnected the battery storage facility from the electrical grid and that no onsite personnel was injured due to the fire.

California's Department of Transportation said a part of the highway was closed due to the battery fire and advised motorists to take an alternate route.

PG&E in April announced the commissioning of its 182.5-megawatt (MW) Tesla Megapack battery energy storage system (BESS) – known as the Elkhorn Battery – located at its Moss Landing electric substation in Monterey County.

PG&E said the system represents one of the largest utility-owned, lithium-ion battery energy storage systems in the world.

Batteries are charged when energy demand is low (or when solar production is high) and then provide additional capacity by sending that reserved power to the grid as demand grows.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Tesla
California
World news
Fire Accident

What's Brewing

ICC rule changes: Reverse swing may become extinct

ICC rule changes: Reverse swing may become extinct

Gujarati film 'Chhello Show' India's entry for Oscars

Gujarati film 'Chhello Show' India's entry for Oscars

Woody Allen's representative rubbishes retirement claim

Woody Allen's representative rubbishes retirement claim

Royal family releases unseen pic of Queen after funeral

Royal family releases unseen pic of Queen after funeral

The challenges automakers face with humanoid robots

The challenges automakers face with humanoid robots

 