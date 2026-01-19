<p>Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued summonses to at least seven people in connection with its probe into a coal smuggling case, a senior officer said on Monday.</p><p>They have been summoned to understand the money trail and ascertain where the proceeds of coal smuggling were routed, he said.</p><p>“The summons have been issued based on fresh leads that emerged during earlier questioning,” he said.</p><p>“Our focus is on identifying the flow of illegal funds and examining whether there is any involvement of influential persons,” the ED officer said.</p>.ED summons YSRCP MP PV Midhun Reddy in Andhra Pradesh liquor 'scam' probe case.<p>The central probe agency has recently questioned several coal traders, during which the names of these people surfaced, he said.</p><p>The development comes close on the heels of ED searches at the residence of IPAC chief Prateek Jain in Kolkata and its Salt Lake office in connection with the case.</p><p>The ED has intensified its focus on coal smuggling cases linked to Kolkata and Jharkhand, the officer said.</p><p>The federal agency has so far summoned a total of 15 people for questioning in the case, he said.</p><p>“The investigation is ongoing and further action will follow based on evidence,” he added.</p>