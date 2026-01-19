<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday gifted an ornate wooden swing from his home state of Gujarat and a Pashmina shawl to visiting UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, officials said.</p><p>Modi welcomed Al Nahyan and his mother Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Al Ketbi at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence here.</p><p>The prime minister and Al Nahyan sat on the hand-carved wooden swing with traditional designs, showing skilled craftsmanship, placed against the backdrop of a wall adorned with marigold flowers at his residence.</p><p>A carved wooden swing is a quintessential part of many Gujarati family homes.</p>.PM Modi receives UAE President Al Nahyan at Delhi airport.<p>"In Gujarati culture, the swing symbolises togetherness, conversation and bonding across generations. The gift also resonates deeply with the UAE's declaration of 2026 as the Year of Family," the officials said.</p><p>Modi also gifted Al Nahyan a Pashmina shawl from Kashmir in an ornate silver box made in Telangana, representing India's rich tradition of handloom and handicraft.</p><p>Modi also gifted a Pashmina shawl in a silver box to Al Nahyan's mother.</p><p>"She was also gifted Kashmiri saffron in an ornate silver box. Grown in the Kashmir Valley, saffron is revered for its deep crimson strands and intense aroma," the officials said.</p>