Fire-Boltt ropes in Virat Kohli as brand ambassador

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 05 2021, 20:20 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2021, 20:20 ist
Virat Kohli file photo. Credit: PTI Photo

Indian smart wearable brand Fire-Boltt on Tuesday said it has roped in cricketer Virat Kohli as its brand ambassador.

"Both Fire-Boltt and Virat Kohli embody an exuberant-yet-strategic approach to emerge as winners, and this is what makes the collaboration a natural unison," a statement said. The skipper will participate in different marketing, advertisement and endorsement campaigns of the homegrown brand, it added.

"Virat Kohli is a role model for not just Indians but cricket lovers around the globe. His mention alone can inspire millions to chase their dreams and aspirations, and we decided to join hands with him in sync with our vision of an evolved lifestyle for all countrymen ushered in by lifestyle devices such as a smartwatch.

“Just like a cellphone in every hand is a reality today, we want a smartwatch on every wrist in wake of the new normal," Fire-Boltt co-founder Arnav Kishore said. He added that people need to keep a tab on their health even while on the go and there can be no better enabler than smartwatches.

On his appointment, Kohli said as a brand, Fire-Boltt personifies energy, dynamism, and vibrancy - all of which has actually been a driving force in his sporting as well as a life journey. "The fact that the company is at the helm of history being scripted in the Indian wearable space makes me proud as an advocate of Vocal for Local and Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he added.

Recently, Fire-Boltt had brought on board Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal as its first brand ambassador. Fire-Boltt's product range includes smartwatches, Bluetooth earphones, Bluetooth headphones, true wireless earbuds, Bluetooth speakers, soundbars and lifestyle shoes. 

 

Virat Kohli
Business News
Cricket

