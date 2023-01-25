First G20 startup group meeting in Hyderabad this week

The inception meeting of G20 startup engagement group will be held in Hyderabad from January 28-29. It seeks to foster collaboration among the world’s biggest economies to promote entrepreneurship and innovation.

According to an official statement released on Wednesday by the union ministry of commerce and industry, delegates from G20 nations, nine special invitees from observer countries, multilateral organisations as well as the Indian startup ecosystem are slated to participate in the meeting.

The engagement group seeks to create a global narrative for supporting startups and fostering synergies between startups, corporates, investors, innovation agencies, and other key ecosystem stakeholders.

This is the first time that the G20 will have an engagement group on startup. The engagement groups, comprising non-government participants from each G20 member, provide recommendations to the G20 leaders and contribute towards the policy-making process.

India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said earlier this month that the startup engagement group would be among a major focus of G20 engagements under India’s presidency.

“As the world's third-largest startup ecosystem, India is well-positioned to lead the charge in supporting innovative startups, particularly in the sectors of global importance,” said Startup20 India Chair Chintan Vaishnav.