Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Shame is not enough on you': Anurag Kashyap slams Vijay Subramaniam over AI generated film

The 52-year-old shared the film's poster on Instagram with a note to Subramaniam, who is the founder and group CEO of talent management agency Collective Artists Network.
Last Updated : 20 August 2025, 10:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 August 2025, 10:36 IST
Entertainment NewsAnurag KashyapAI Tech

Follow us on :

Follow Us