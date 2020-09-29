Flipkart, Bajaj Allianz launch cyber insurance

Flipkart, Bajaj Allianz launch cyber insurance to cover online financial frauds

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 29 2020, 15:49 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2020, 15:49 ist
Credit: Reuters/Twitter

Flipkart and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company have come together to offer 'Digital Suraksha Group Insurance' for customers who want to cover themselves against financial losses caused as a result of cyber-attacks, cyber frauds, or other such malicious activities across various online platforms.

This insurance compensates for direct financial loss (up to the sum insured) due to unauthorised digital financial transactions as a result of identity theft arising out of cyber-attacks, phishing/spoofing and SIM-jacking, a joint statement said.

"Customers can opt for a one-year cover at premiums as low as Rs 183 for a cover of Rs 50,000," the statement added.

