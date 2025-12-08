Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
The misdirected anger

The misdirected anger

Anger per se might not be bad, but misdirected and disproportionate anger is definitely deleterious. The anger needs to be released but in right direction and in balanced dose. Manage your anger. Beware of anger going awry.
Chander Gupta
Last Updated : 11 December 2025, 18:54 IST
Last Updated : 11 December 2025, 18:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionOasis

Follow us on :

Follow Us