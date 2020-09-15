Flipkart to create 70,000 direct jobs ahead of Big Billion Days sale

Homegrown ecommerce marketplace, Flipkart on Tuesday said it will create over 70,000 direct jobs ahead of its upcoming Big Billion Days (BBD) sale and the festive season.

The company will also create many more indirect seasonal jobs. While creating direct job opportunities across Flipkart's supply chain, that include delivery executives, pickers, packers and sorters, there will also be additional indirect jobs at Flipkart's seller partner locations and kiranas, the company said in a statement.

This will be further supplemented by job creation in ancillary industries including vendor locations, and freight partners, as the entire ecosystem scales up for the festive season, it said.

The onboarding of more than 50,000 kiranas by Flipkart for last-mile delivery will also create thousands of seasonal jobs to deliver millions of packages this festive season, the company said.

"We are focused on creating impactful partnerships that offer great consumer experience while creating additional opportunities for progress of the entire ecosystem as it scales for the Big Billion Days (BBD). As a front runner in e-commerce, our training and investment in the workforce is widely recognised, and contributes to skill development and enhances employability," Amitesh Jha, Senior Vice-President, Ekart and Marketplace, Flipkart said.

Currently, Flipkart is undertaking training programs for its direct hires in various aspects of the supply chain through a mix of classroom and digital training, enhancing their understanding of supply chain management. These include customer service, delivery, installation and safety and sanitisation measures along with the handling of hand-held devices, PoS Machines, scanners, various mobile applications and ERPs.