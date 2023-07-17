Fox Corp names Vimeo's Anjali Sud as Tubi CEO

Fox Corp names Vimeo's Anjali Sud as Tubi streaming service CEO

Before Vimeo, Sud held positions in finance, media and e-commerce at Time Warner and Amazon.com.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 17 2023, 22:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2023, 23:04 ist
Anjali Sud. Credit: Twitter/@anjsud

Fox Corp on Monday named Anjali Sud, the former longtime head of video-sharing platform Vimeo, as the chief executive of its streaming service Tubi. Sud recently stepped down as the CEO of Vimeo, after about nine years at the streaming platform. She will report into Tubi Media Group CEO Paul Cheesbrough.

Before Vimeo, Sud held positions in finance, media and e-commerce at Time Warner and Amazon.com. Sud, who will take over on Sept. 1, succeeds Farhad Massoudi, Tubi's founder and chief executive.

Also Read | India, US mutually resolve all six trade disputes at WTO

Fox shares were marginally higher on Monday, having reversed course from earlier in the day.

In a restructuring in April, Fox created Tubi Media Group to house the streaming service along with some of Fox's news, sports and entertainment digital platforms. At the time, Fox announced Massoudi's plan to step down, and the appointment of Cheesbrough to lead the newly created unit.

Fox had acquired Tubi for $440 million in 2020.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Vimeo

Related videos

What's Brewing

Learning, memory genes originated 650 mn years ago

Learning, memory genes originated 650 mn years ago

Netflix shielded from Hollywood strike by global crew

Netflix shielded from Hollywood strike by global crew

ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 2nd orbit-raising move

ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 2nd orbit-raising move

10 yrs since Kedarnath tragedy, lessons remain unlearnt

10 yrs since Kedarnath tragedy, lessons remain unlearnt

'13.5 cr out of multidimensional poverty in 5 yrs'

'13.5 cr out of multidimensional poverty in 5 yrs'

Lord Shiva devotee Ukrainian woman does Amarnath Yatra

Lord Shiva devotee Ukrainian woman does Amarnath Yatra

 