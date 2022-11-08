French competition authority fines eyewear maker Essilor 81 million euros

France's competition watchdog has fined glasses maker Essilor International 81 million euros ($81.27 million) for discriminatory business practices over an 11-year period, it said on Tuesday.

The Competition Authority said Essilor's actions had been designed to hinder the development of online sales of corrective lenses.

Parent company EssilorLuxottica, the maker of Ray-Bans, was also fined 15 million euros.

($1 = 0.9967 euros)