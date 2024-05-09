Meet the British wrestling collective with 'queer joy' at its core

London: Think fishnet tights, silver hot pants and long false eyelashes, then add in bodies bouncing off ropes and into takedowns which land with bottoms on faces. This is queer wrestling outfit Fist Club.

Their mission, they say, is to prove "that wrestling isn't just drag for straight people, it's drag for everyone."

It was that sense of fun which pleased the crowd at a sold-out theatre in North London for their latest show.

The group's founders - Daisy Lang, Ash Wilk and Heather Brandenburg - shared a love of wrestling, but wanted a space that was accepting of those not aligned with the conventional image of a wrestler, so they created one.

"For me, It's all about the queer joy," Wilk told Reuters backstage. "Nothing gives me the same queer joy as Fist Club."

That joy comes as much from the costumes and make-up, incorporating drag and cabaret elements, as it does from the clinches and joint lock moves performed in the ring.