German publisher leases Pune office space for Rs 140 cr

German publisher Springer Nature leases 1.1 lakh sq ft office for Rs 140 crore in Pune

The 1.1 lakh square feet office space will span across two floors of the massive 7,00,000 square feet building

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 25 2023, 17:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2023, 17:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Germany-based global research publisher Springer Nature Group has taken on lease 1.1 lakh square feet office space in Pune for 10 years with a total rental payout of $17 million (about Rs 140 crore).

Real estate consultant JLL India facilitated the deal.

In a statement, JLL said that Springer Nature Group has leased an office space at Gera Commerzone, business park in Kharadi, Pune. The business park is jointly owned by Mindspace Business Park REIT and realty firm Gera Developments.

The 1.1 lakh square feet office space will span across two floors of the massive 7,00,000 square feet building. Springer Nature has the option to take up an additional 56,000 square feet for further expansion.

The total transaction size of 1.1 lakh square feet is valued at approximately $17 million, for a period of 10 years.

"The decision to relocate to Kharadi was a strategic move for us, as we were seeking an office space that would align with our vision, values and hybrid ways of working," Matthias Wissel, CEO of Springer Nature Technology and Publishing Solutions, said.

"Our campus at Kharadi is a testament to our commitment to building a world-class environment that prioritises sustainability, safety, and health," Vinod Rohira, CEO of Mindspace Business Park REIT, said.

"Kharadi is now a preferred location for corporate occupiers owing to the excellent social infrastructure, top-notch schools, hospitals, and residential communities, coupled with excellent connectivity and proximity to the airport," Sanjay Bajaj, Managing Director-Pune at JLL, said.

Office space supply in the micro market is set to reach 25 million square feet in 3-4 years with GIC (Global In-House Centre), captives, and shared services being the key growth drivers, he said.

Springer Nature is a global scientific research publishing company with 10,000 employees and over 200 offices in 50-plus countries.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pune
India News
lease

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ruskin Bond talks about 'best yrs of life' in new book

Ruskin Bond talks about 'best yrs of life' in new book

Kedarnath shrine opens amid inclement weather

Kedarnath shrine opens amid inclement weather

Academy announces date for 2024 Oscars ceremony

Academy announces date for 2024 Oscars ceremony

China updates status of stationary Martian rover

China updates status of stationary Martian rover

Ajinkya Rahane back in Indian team for WTC final

Ajinkya Rahane back in Indian team for WTC final

Last time I'll play Indiana Jones, says Harrison Ford

Last time I'll play Indiana Jones, says Harrison Ford

Moon shot: Japan firm to attempt historic lunar landing

Moon shot: Japan firm to attempt historic lunar landing

Thai zoo breeds endangered vultures

Thai zoo breeds endangered vultures

Amid land crunch, China is now promoting sea burials

Amid land crunch, China is now promoting sea burials

 