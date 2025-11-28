<p>New Delhi: A Trinamool Congress delegation on Friday told the Election Commission that the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is a “completely unplanned and heartless” exercise, even as they accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the poll body of “having blood on their hands” for the deaths due to it.</p><p>Sharing a list of 40 people who died due to SIR, the delegation of five each Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs led by Upper House floor leader Derek O'Brien also posed five questions to the EC, including whether it was meant to push Bengalis out of electoral rolls, even as it accused Kumar of not answering any of their concerns during his nearly "uninterrupted" one-hour response.</p><p>O'Brien told reporters that Lok Sabha Deputy Leader Shatabdi Roy handed over a list of 40 people, including 18 Booth Level Officers, to the CEC. He said they started the meeting with the CEC and other Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi telling them that “Kumar and the EC have blood on their hands”.</p>.TMC delegation meets full bench of EC amid row over ongoing SIR in West Bengal.<p>He said the Trinamool is not opposed to the concept of SIR but “strongly against the completely unplanned” exercise in which the CEC and Election Commissioners were going ahead with their job in a “completely heartless” manner. He claimed Kumar was surprised at the list of 40 deaths due to the SIR.</p><p>Sources said the CEC told the delegation that the exercise in Bihar was a "model" and sought their cooperation in the successful completion of the exercise. He said they were only deleting the names of non-citizens, dead, shifted and duplicate voters and it should not be a problem. Kumar wanted them to wait till December 9 when the draft roll will be published while asserting that there are at least two months to correct any anomalies.</p><p>Roy said they raised five questions, claiming that the SIR's "real purpose now feels deeply questionable". She asked was it meant to verify voters or to cast doubt on the very identity of Bengalis, as she pointed to the omission of Assam where only a "Special Revision" was announced. Besides O'Brien and Roy, senior MPs Kalyan Ray and Mahua Moitra also spoke in the meeting.</p><p>"Why are states like Tripura, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur bordering Bangladesh and Myanmar left out of the process? BJP talks about infiltrators. If it’s about illegal migration, why are North-Eastern States which share a border with Myanmar not having an SIR? Only Bengal is being singled out. Was the SIR meant to protect the voter list or to quietly push Bengalis out of it?" she said.</p><p>Another question raised by the delegation was about the veracity of Lok Sabha results if the electoral rolls used for it were considered not good enough and unreliable within a year. The delegation also asked the poll panel about who will take responsibility for the deaths of BLOs.</p><p>The party also alleged the EC gives utmost priority to frivolous issues raised by the BJP besides questioning the appointment of external BLAs from other booths or the non-inclusion of date entry operators from Bangla Sahayata Kendras. "Does this not reek of bias and partisan practice, which you seek to address, ultimately to the detriment of your constitutional autonomy?" Moitra told reporters.</p><p>"In Bihar, we saw how suddenly the Model Code of Conduct became malleable with new restrictions on public mobilisation, spending and new provisions of digital complaints all geared to aid the BJP. In Bengal BJP leaders are claiming that one crore voters will be deleted from the rolls. The EC has taken no cognizance of these comments, nor have they negated the fear mongering by the BJP. That leads us to ask two questions, is the ECI working upon command of the BJP? Is every sacrosanct provision now tamperable to suit a single political party's agenda?" she added. </p>