<p>Lucknow: A travelling ticket examiner (TTE) was booked for allegedly pushing a woman, wife of an Indian Navy officer, to death from a speeding train in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district following an argument over her ticket.</p><p>According to the sources, a case of murder was registered against the TTE, identified as Santosh Kumar by the Etawah GRP on Thursday. The alleged incident happened on the night of Tuesday.</p><p>Sources said that the victim, identified as Aarti Yadav had an argument with the TTE while she was travelling by 04089 Patna-Anand Vihar special train on Thursday night. Aarti was on her way to Delhi for medical treatment.</p><p>Reports said that Aarti had a reservation in a different train but in a hurry she boarded the Patna-Anand Vihar special train.</p><p>Police sources said that the body of a woman was found near the railway tracks near Bharthana in the district on Wednesday. The cops initially took it to be a case of accident but the investigations pointed to foul play.</p><p>Aarti's family members said that her husband was posted at Mumbai and that she used to travel to Delhi for treatment. They alleged that the TTE had first thrown her purse out of the train and later on pushed her off the train. She died on the spot.</p><p>Sources said that Aarti's purse was recovered a few kilometres away from where the body was found while her cell phone was missing.</p><p>A GRP official said in Etawah that a case of murder was lodged against the TTE and investigations had been launched. </p>