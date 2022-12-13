Global regulatory actions against FTX

Global regulatory actions against FTX

FTX and its units had already attracted scrutiny from regulators around the world

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 13 2022, 09:47 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2022, 09:47 ist
Representations of cryptocurrencies are seen in front of displayed FTX logo in this illustration taken November 10, 2022. Credit: Reuters Photo

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange, was arrested on Monday in The Bahamas after being criminally charged by US prosecutors.

FTX and its units had already attracted scrutiny from regulators around the world.

Here's a roundup of what global authorities are doing about FTX:

Bahamas

Police in The Bahamas arrested Bankman-Fried on December 12, after the Caribbean nation received formal notification from the United States of criminal charges against him.

FTX's group headquarters is in the Bahamas. The Securities Commission of the Bahamas in November froze the assets of FTX Digital Markets, the group's local unit, and also appointed a provisional liquidator for the unit.

Also Read — FTX CEO secretly gave $27 million to crypto news site The Block, its CEO

United States

FTX is under investigation by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Justice Department, and Commodity Futures Trading Commission, according to a source familiar with the investigations.

The SEC on December 12 said it had authorised charges against Bankman-Fried relating to violations of securities laws.

Separately, US prosecutor Damian Williams said he expected to move to unseal an indictment against Bankman-Fried on December 13.

Europe/Cyprus

Cyprus's Securities and Exchange Commission asked FTX EU to suspend its operations on November 9.

FTX announced in September it had received approval from the Cypriot regulator to operate as a Cyprus Investment Firm, allowing the company to fully own a local investment firm it had previously acquired.

This allowed FTX EU to serve the European Economic Area.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

FTX
Business News
cryptocurrency
United States

What's Brewing

‘We’re leveraging tech to prevent and detect crimes’

‘We’re leveraging tech to prevent and detect crimes’

Croatia coach Dalic eyes back-to-back WC finals

Croatia coach Dalic eyes back-to-back WC finals

Mandous effect: Thunderstorm brings rain to Bengaluru

Mandous effect: Thunderstorm brings rain to Bengaluru

DH Toon | Brand Modi proves ineffective in Himachal

DH Toon | Brand Modi proves ineffective in Himachal

Iga Swiatek wins WTA Player of Year

Iga Swiatek wins WTA Player of Year

Golden Globe: 'RRR' nominated for best non-English film

Golden Globe: 'RRR' nominated for best non-English film

Year in Search: What was trending in India in 2022?

Year in Search: What was trending in India in 2022?

A look at Air India's history

A look at Air India's history

Lady cop poses as student to crack Indore ragging case

Lady cop poses as student to crack Indore ragging case

'Aamdani atthanni kharcha rupaiya': PM on poll 'Revdis'

'Aamdani atthanni kharcha rupaiya': PM on poll 'Revdis'

 