<p>Bengaluru: Home Minster G Parameshwara on Wednesday said that 15 booths have been set up in different parts of Bengaluru to help those in dire state sober up following the New Year celebrations later in the evening. </p><p>"Those who are in a dire state and are unable to walk will be first taken to the booths where they can sober up. Then their addresses will be taken down so that they can be dropped home safely. Not everyone will be dropped home. This step is being taken especially keeping in mind the safety of women," the Home Minister told reporters in Bengaluru. </p><p>The Home Minister said that all districts have been sensitised regarding the necessary arrangements. </p><p>"Especially in districts like Hubballi and Mangaluru, it is common that crowd gathers to celebrate in public places. Specific instructions have been given regarding that. In Bengaluru, a lot of people from other states also gather to celebrate. As the clock strikes 12, people will wish each other and the crowd is expected to swell up. So, required measures have been taken," he said. </p><p>"Around 150-160 spots have been identified for drink and drive checks. Strict instructions have been given for compulsory wearing and usage of body worn cameras as it will record interactions with the public. Since it is connected to the command centre, additional personnel will be deployed if needed," he added.</p>