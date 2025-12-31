Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Safety first: 'Sober-up' booths to assist New Year revellers in Bengaluru

The Home Minister said that all districts have been sensitised regarding the necessary arrangements.
Last Updated : 31 December 2025, 06:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 December 2025, 06:10 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsBengaluru newsNew Year

Follow us on :

Follow Us