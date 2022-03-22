Gold futures gain Rs 155 to Rs 51,810 per 10 gm

Gold prices on Tuesday rose by Rs 155 to Rs 51,810 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery traded higher by Rs 155 or 0.3 per cent at Rs 51,810 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 7,722 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold was trading 0.34 per cent higher at $1,941.40 per ounce in New York.