<p>With the new year around the corner, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=bank">banks </a>will observe several public and regional holidays in January 2026 as per Reserve Bank of India (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=RBI">RBI</a>)'s holiday calendar. </p><p>Since these holidays are not uniform nationwide and are different according to states, banks in certain states will remain close, while being open in others. </p><p>However, even during holidays, customers can access banking services through net banking, mobile banking, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=UPI">UPI</a>, and ATMs. </p>.Asset quality of Indian banks at its best in decades: RBI.<p>Services like cheque clearing and other over-the-counter services under the Negotiable Instruments Act will not be available.</p><p><strong>Bank Holidays in January 2026</strong></p><p><strong>January 1, 2026: </strong></p><p>Bank closure on the first day of the New Year will depend on where you reside. Banks will remain closed in Aizawl, Chennai, Gangtok, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata and Shillong. </p><p>Banks in other parts of the country will be functioning as usual. </p><p><strong>January 02: Mannam Jayanthi</strong></p><p>Mannam Jayanthi is the birth anniversary of social reformer Mannathu Padmanabhan, founder of the Nair Service Society. Banks will remain closed in Aizwal, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram on January 2. </p> .<p><strong>January 03: Birth anniversary of Hazrat Ali</strong></p><p>Banks in Aizwal, Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow and Kanpur will remain closed to mark the birth anniversary of Hazrat Ali, a key figure in Islamic history and the fourth Caliph of Islam.</p><p><strong>January 12: Birthday anniversary of Swami Vivekananda</strong></p><p>This day is also observed as National Youth Day. Banks in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur and Lucknow will remain shut to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, a spiritual leader and youth icon.</p><p><strong>January 14: Makar Sankranti / Magh Bihu</strong></p><p>The harvest festival is celebrated across India, while banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati and Itanagar</p><p><strong>January 15: Uttarayana Punyakala / Pongal / Maghe Sankranti / Makara Sankranti</strong></p><p>The harvest festival is celebrated across India. Banks remain closed in major cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok, Hyderabad and Vijayawada.</p> .<p><strong>January 16: Thiruvalluvar Day</strong></p><p>The day honours Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar, author of the Tirukkural. Banks will remain shut in Chennai. </p><p><strong>January 17: Uzhavar Thirunal</strong></p><p>Uzhavar Thirunal is a farmers’ festival in Tamil Nadu, with the banks being closed in Chennai. </p><p><strong>January 23: Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose / Saraswati Puja (Basant Panchami) / Vir Surendrasai Jayanti</strong></p><p>The day marks the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and is also observed as Saraswati Puja. Odisha narjs the day as Vir Surendrasai Jayanti. Banks will be closed in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata and Chennai.</p><p><strong>January 26: Republic Day</strong></p><p>Republic Day marks the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1950. Banks will remain shut across the country. </p>