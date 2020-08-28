Gold recovers some lost ground amid slowdown fears

Gold recovers some lost ground amid slowdown fears

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 28 2020, 10:08 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2020, 10:08 ist

Gold rose on Friday, having declined over 1% in the previous session, as persistent concerns over the pandemic-led economic slump boosted the metal's appeal, although gains were restricted by a jump in US.

Treasury yields. Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,936.64 per ounce by 0316 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.6% to $1,943.20. "Realistically, we are probably a year or two away from the economy really recovering again," said Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at financial services firm AxiCorp.

"We are going to have lower interest rates for a lot longer and the changes with the amount of stimulus we are getting behind the economy right now inflation could start to pick-up, which should help gold." Rising coronavirus cases has cast a shadow on hopes of quick economic recovery and has prompted central banks to reduce interest rates and loosen their monetary stance, helping gold prices climb 28% so far this year.

Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, which is also seen as a hedge against inflation and the fear of currency debasement. Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits hovered around 1 million last week, suggesting the labour market recovery was stalling as the pandemic drags on. "We believe gold prices remain positioned to the upside, respecting the underlying long-term uptrend as concerns over the global economy remain over the coming months, supporting safe haven assets including gold," Fitch Solutions said in a note.

Meanwhile, US Federal Reserve's aggressive new strategy to lift employment and increased tolerance for higher inflation pushed US bond yields higher, limiting gold's advance. Elsewhere, silver gained 0.5% to $27.21 per ounce and was on track for a second consecutive weekly rise, up 1.9%. Platinum rose 0.3% to $931.03, while palladium climbed 0.6% to $2,174.63

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United States
Gold prices
Fitch Ratings
Federal Reserve

What's Brewing

Is Ivanka Trump going to change anyone’s mind?

Is Ivanka Trump going to change anyone’s mind?

17th-century Dutch painting stolen for the third time

17th-century Dutch painting stolen for the third time

Severe or fatal Covid-19 very rare in children: Study

Severe or fatal Covid-19 very rare in children: Study

The Lead: Poetry during the Covid-19 lockdown

The Lead: Poetry during the Covid-19 lockdown

DH Toon | Job crisis: 'We should be scrapping exams'

DH Toon | Job crisis: 'We should be scrapping exams'

Study proposes new origin theory for Earth's water

Study proposes new origin theory for Earth's water

 