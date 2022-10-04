Govt hikes duty on platinum to 15.4% to curb imports

Govt hikes duty on platinum to 15.4% to curb imports

According to a notification of the Finance Ministry, the revised import duty on platinum of 15.4 per cent is effective from Monday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 04 2022, 07:18 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2022, 07:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: Unsplash Photo

The government has raised the customs duty on precious metal platinum to 15.4 per cent from 10.75 per cent in a bid to curb its import.

According to a notification of the Finance Ministry, the revised import duty on platinum of 15.4 per cent is effective from Monday.

The government in July increased the import duty on gold to 15 per cent but kept the tax on platinum imports unchanged at 10.75 per cent.

Also Read | India slashes base import price of palm oil, gold

The duty difference provided some bullion importers importing refined gold disguised as platinum alloy by paying a lower duty of 10.75 per cent.

As a result, platinum imports last month surged multifold to a record high as refiners imported a large amount of gold containing small amounts of platinum at lower duty of 10.75 per cent.

The parity in the duty structure is intended at plugging the loophole of duty difference.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Platinum
Precious metals
Commodities
Business News
Imports

What's Brewing

DH Toon | But some are more equal

DH Toon | But some are more equal

Forgiving others

Forgiving others

‘Fight the notion that English is superior’

‘Fight the notion that English is superior’

Right to free food and the economy

Right to free food and the economy

Why Teacher’s Day?

Why Teacher’s Day?

No option but to stay hawkish on inflation

No option but to stay hawkish on inflation

Digital health IDs in K'taka: Privacy concerns remain

Digital health IDs in K'taka: Privacy concerns remain

Secondhand apparel fly off Insta thrift store shelves

Secondhand apparel fly off Insta thrift store shelves

IISc-ICMR to collate Indian disease data

IISc-ICMR to collate Indian disease data

Delhi govt schools to have a 'Happiness Curriculum'

Delhi govt schools to have a 'Happiness Curriculum'

 