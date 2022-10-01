India slashes base import price of palm oil, gold

India slashes base import price of palm oil, gold

India is the world's biggest importer of edible oils and silver and the second-biggest consumer of gold

Reuters
Reuters, Mumbai,
  • Oct 01 2022, 12:57 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2022, 12:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP/Reuters

India has slashed the base import prices of crude and refined palm oil, crude soya oil and gold, the government said in a statement late on Friday, as prices corrected in the world market.

The government revises base import prices of edible oils, gold and silver every fortnight, and the prices are used to calculate the amount of tax an importer needs to pay. India is the world's biggest importer of edible oils and silver and the second-biggest consumer of gold.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Gold
Oil
Business News
Oil prices
Precious metals

What's Brewing

Elon Musk unveils Tesla humanoid robot, may cost $20K

Elon Musk unveils Tesla humanoid robot, may cost $20K

Where are the sports dramas in Kannada?

Where are the sports dramas in Kannada?

Smart designs for your car park

Smart designs for your car park

Whackyverse | Jodo dojo

Whackyverse | Jodo dojo

The uncertain life of a street artist

The uncertain life of a street artist

Open Sesame | Iran protests

Open Sesame | Iran protests

Gandhi, a man of many abilities

Gandhi, a man of many abilities

You need to be consistent to stay relevant: Madhuri

You need to be consistent to stay relevant: Madhuri

DH Toon | Vote here for Congress president

DH Toon | Vote here for Congress president

 