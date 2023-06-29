Govt plans Rs 17,000 crore incentive scheme for electrolysers, green hydrogen production

To promote the manufacturing of electrolysers and green hydrogen in the country, the government is planning over Rs 17,000 crore in incentives, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) Secretary Bhupinder Singh Bhalla said on Wednesday.

The draft of the incentive scheme for electrolyser manufacturing and a part of the incentive scheme for the production of green hydrogen have been finalised and will be rolled out soon. The Ministry is also working on provision of incentives for electrolyser manufacturing and for production of green hydrogen, Bhalla said.

“The total incentives being offered under the Hydrogen Mission are over Rs 17,000 crore until the year 2030, which will be rolled out in tranches, so that the government will learn from the first tranche and evolve the second one,” he elaborated.

Insisting that the incentive schemes will result in demand creation for the clean energy source, the official said that MNRE Ministry is already working with respective ministries to promote green hydrogen.

With 10 litres of filtered water needed to produce 1 kg Green Hydrogen, he dismissed concerns over wastage of water in production of Green Hydrogen, stating that production of 5 MMT Green hydrogen will need only as much water as a 5,000-8,000 MW thermal power plant.

He also said that the International Conference on Green Hydrogen will be held from July 5-7, 2023 in New Delhi. Around 25 sessions will be held at the three-day conference next month in Vigyan Bhawan. The event will bring together the stakeholders to discuss emerging technologies in the entire green hydrogen value chain. Around 1,500 delegates from India and abroad from various countries like Japan, US, EU will also be taking part in the conference.