Govt raises excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre; no change in retail prices

Taking advantage of lower global crude prices, the centre Saturday hiked the excise duty and cess on petrol and diesel each by Rs 3 per litre with an immediate effect. This move could fetch it close to Rs 2,000 crore this financial year and help bridge the budget deficit.

The hike has been done under the head – special additional excise duty (SAED) – which allows the Centre to keep entire accrual with itself, without sharing the same with states.

The cumulative hike of Rs 3 per litre on both fuels includes a road cess of Re 1 a litre.

Despite the duty hike, the pump rates of petrol and diesel came down on Saturday as the oil marketing companies absorbed the additional hike in duties.

The move comes after global crude prices fell to $35 per barrel from $65 per barrel on Monday when Saudi Arabia pledged to boost output after talks between OPEC countries, Russia and other to retrain supplies collapsed.

This is the steepest hike in excise duty in the recent times. Petrol will attract an excise duty of Rs 19.98 per litre and diesel, Rs 15.93 per litre after today’s hike in duty.

The excise hike is the first since last July, when the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had increased the duty on two transport fuels by Re 1 each.

India imports about 80% of its oil requirement. The decline in prices of crude oil, at the time when India faced an acute consumption and demand shortage, had fueled hopes that the government will pass on the benefit to consumers by slashing the rates on the two transport fuels.

However, the shortage of revenues on tax and non-tax front has compelled the govt to hike excise duty.

Petrol and diesel, till now, attracted an excise duty of Rs 17.98 per litre and Rs 13.93 a litre respectively.