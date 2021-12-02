Vir antibody drug works against Omicron variant: GSK

GSK says tests show Vir antibody drug works against Omicron

Further tests will be carried out on the sotrovimab therapy to firm up the results, GSK said

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 02 2021, 14:29 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2021, 14:34 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

GlaxoSmithKline on Thursday said that a pre-clinical analysis of the antibody-based Covid-19 therapy it is developing with US partner Vir has indicated that the drug also works against the new Omicron variant.

Further tests will be carried out on the sotrovimab therapy to firm up the results, GSK said in a statement.

