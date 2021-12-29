GST Council may defer tax hike on textiles, footwear

GST Council meeting on Dec 31, may defer proposed tax hike on textile, footwear

The hike was to come into effect from January 1

Annapurna Singh
Annapurna Singh, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 29 2021, 22:09 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2021, 22:13 ist
The Council may also take up the issue of rate rationalisation on other goods and services. Credit: iStock photo

The GST Council may defer the proposed hike of goods and services tax rate on clothing a footwear below Rs 1,000 after an all-round criticism of its decision that could lead to mass job losses and closure of small units.

The hike was to come into effect from January 1.

The next meeting of the GST Council will be held here on Friday (December 31) in which it may consider rolling back its decision, sources said. The Council may also take up the issue of rate rationalisation on other goods and services.

The Council had in its meeting in September had decided to increase the GST levy on apparel and clothing and, footwear up to to Rs 1,000 to 12% from the existing 5%.

The move was taken to correct the inverted duty structure on these items.

The inverted duty structure arises when taxes on final products are lower than taxes on inputs.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

GST
Tax
footwear
Textiles
GST Council

What's Brewing

Who invaded India? 'Not Aryans', says an IIT calendar

Who invaded India? 'Not Aryans', says an IIT calendar

In Pics | Biggest events the world witnessed in 2021

In Pics | Biggest events the world witnessed in 2021

Remembering Rajesh Khanna: Five iconic movies to watch

Remembering Rajesh Khanna: Five iconic movies to watch

Eat, listen to music, read books, meet in others’ homes

Eat, listen to music, read books, meet in others’ homes

Bali recycling scheme gives families pandemic lifeline

Bali recycling scheme gives families pandemic lifeline

Shami 5th Indian fast bowler to claim 200 Test wickets

Shami 5th Indian fast bowler to claim 200 Test wickets

 