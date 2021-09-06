Hetero gets emergency use nod to make Roche Covid-19 drug Tocilizumab in India

Hetero's Tocilizumab biosimilar gets EUA to treat Covid

  • Sep 06 2021, 14:11 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2021, 14:25 ist
Indian drug developer Hetero said on Monday it has received emergency use approval from health authorities to make a generic version of Roche Holding AG's Covid-19 drug.

Hetero expects to make the treatment, tocilizumab, available in India by the end of the month under the brand name Tocira. Tocilizumab has been facing a global shortage as the highly contagious Covid-19 Delta variant drives up cases in several countries.

"This approval is extremely crucial for supply security in India considering a global shortage of Tocilizumab. We will be working closely with the government to ensure equitable distribution," Hetero Group Chairman, B Partha Saradhi Reddy said.

Covid-19 cases in India have declined from levels hit during the second wave in April and May, although health experts believe that the country should brace for a third wave by October.

Roche's blockbuster arthritis drug, tocilizumab, cuts the risk of death among patients hospitalised with severe Covid-19 along with shortening the recovery time and reducing the need for mechanical ventilation.

Tocira will be made by Hetero's unit at its Hyderabad facility.

Hetero, which makes Covid-19 treatments like remdesivir and favipiravir, had also sought emergency approval for Merck's Covid-19 drug molnupiravir in July.

With PTI inputs

