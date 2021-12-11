High prices of automobiles may persist till next year

High prices of automobiles likely to persist till next year: Report

Increasing cost of commodities in India has resulted in record-high prices for new and used vehicles in the country

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 11 2021, 13:53 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2021, 13:53 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

High prices of automobiles are likely to persist at elevated levels even during 2022, said Grant Thornton Bharat in a report.

Lately, increasing cost of commodities in India has resulted in record-high prices for new and used vehicles in the country.

"It is expected that these high prices are likely to remain as such in the next year as well and may not reinstate until 2023."

Besides, the report cited other challenges for the sector such as semiconductor crunch which has aggravated problems for auto manufacturers.

"As far as semiconductor shortage is concerned, domestic manufacturing has turned out to be a key solution.

"To rely on domestic manufacturing to fulfil semiconductor needs, the country may have to wait before chips are manufactured here. For now, the country's journey in the semiconductor sector is more likely to start with assembly, testing, marking, and packaging (ATMP) and specialty fabs."

Besides, in context to the efforts made by the government to become a self-reliant economy, the report pointed out that Indian automobile and manufacturing sector is expected to boost India's FDI for the current year on the back of production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme.

The scheme is designed to incentivise domestic manufacturing and thereby, aimed at increasing exports.

"Moreover, India being the sixth-largest economy in the world is characterised by an exponential consumer base, making it desirable to potential investors where India's cost base is a great advantage."

"With the help of all such factors, India can also become a centre for auto design and engineering services."

Watch the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

automobiles
Auto sector
Business News
chip shortage
semiconductor

What's Brewing

An illustrated guide to Covid-19-appropriate behaviour

An illustrated guide to Covid-19-appropriate behaviour

Open Sesame | News in comics: Farmers' victory

Open Sesame | News in comics: Farmers' victory

DH Radio | Funny Business: Faruqui & Kamra in the dock

DH Radio | Funny Business: Faruqui & Kamra in the dock

5 classics of Dilip Kumar to watch on birth anniversary

5 classics of Dilip Kumar to watch on birth anniversary

What is a water sommelier and how to become one

What is a water sommelier and how to become one

Things you believed when you were little...

Things you believed when you were little...

 