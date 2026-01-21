Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

TCL takes majority stake in Sony Home Entertainment business, to make BRAVIA smart TVs

In the joint venture project, TCL will hold 51 per cent and Sony 49 per cent of its shares in Sony's home entertainment business.
Last Updated : 21 January 2026, 08:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 January 2026, 08:02 IST
Business NewsTechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechSonysmart TVTCLcompanies

Follow us on :

Follow Us