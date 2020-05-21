Honda Motorcycle to restart Karnataka plant from May 25

Two-wheeler major, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd on Thursday said it will restart production operation at its manufacturing plant in Narasapur near Bengaluru from May 25.

It will also resume production at three of its other plants in the first week of June. "To keep the business continuity in accordance with the guidelines issued by the government, nearly 99 per cent of Honda's 300+ supplier plants too have received the necessary approvals to resume their operations. Honda suppliers are now in advanced stages of resuming production," the company said in a statement.

With a 360-degree outlook of balancing the forward and backend linkages across its ecosystem and the evolving market demand, Honda has aligned its production plans, it said.

Over 60 per cent of Honda dealers have already resumed their sales and service operations. Initial enquiries, though still subdued compared to the pre-lockdown period, are picking up momentum every day. Hence, strategically aligning supply chain with market demand and available BS-6 inventory across its network, Honda is set to resume production from its 4 factories in a staggered manner from May 25, the company said.

Honda has issued comprehensive operations resumption manual, in addition to the applicable central and state government guidelines for its plants, suppliers, logistic partners and dealerships across the country.