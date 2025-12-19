Menu
technology

Christmas 2025: Best smartphone options to gift this festival

Smartphones are good, thoughtful gift options as they serve a lot of practical purposes. With a smartphone, users can communicate and socialise with loved ones staying in faraway places. With OTT apps, one can binge-watch their favourite movies or TV series.
Last Updated : 19 December 2025, 05:34 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17 Pro/ 17 Pro Max or the iPhone 17

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone Air.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Google Pixel 10 Pro or the Pixel 10

Google Pixel 10 Pro.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Google Pixel 10

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Vivo X300 Pro

Vivo X300 Pro.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 or Galaxy Z Flip7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

iQOO 15

iQOO 15.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus 15 or OnePlus 15R

OnePlus 15.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus 15R.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Xiaomi 15

Xiaomi 15.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Oppo Find X9

Oppo Find X9.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

iQOO Neo10

iQOO Neo 10 5G.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Vivo V50

Vivo V50 series.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Oppo Reno14

Oppo Reno14 5G.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus 13s

OnePlus logo on OnePlus 13s.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Motorola Edge 60 Pro

Motorola Edge 60 Pro.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

Nothing Phone (3a) Pro.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Poco X7 Pro

Poco X7 Pro.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Redmi Note 14

Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 5G.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

CMF Phone 2 Pro

CMF Phone 2 Pro.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Redmi 15

Xiaomi REDMI 15 series.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

iQOO Z10

iQOO Z10 5G series.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Published 19 December 2025, 05:34 IST
