How ChatGPT helped a firm recover dues worth over $100K from a multi-billion dollar client

Generative AI ChatGPT has stunned and shocked many with its abilities in the past few weeks, and the list of what it can do keeps expanding. Not to make it sound like a criminal mastermind, but the latest addition to its talents is... wait for it... recovering money!

The CEO of a product design company recently tested ChatGPT's talents to get back its dues from a multi-billion dollar client. The client, Greg Isenberg, CEO of Late Checkout said, hadn't responded to emails, going incommunicado, making Isenberg's company anxious.

Most would resort to legal measures but Isenberg decided to turn to ChatGPT.

"Our design agency has completed hundreds of projects with millions in revenue in design and engineering, and had never ONCE had someone completely ghost us on payments," he said in a tweet.

"Instead of sending another email that might fall on deaf ears or hiring an expensive lawyer to initiate debt collections, I had an idea. What if ChatGPT could draft a bit more of a scary email to draw attention?"

And scare it did.

Imagine a multi-billion dollar client who refused to pay you for good work rendered. Most people would turn to lawyers I turned to ChatGPT Here's the story of how I recovered $109,500 without spending a dime on legal fees: — GREG ISENBERG (@gregisenberg) February 24, 2023

What was the prompt?

Isenberg told ChatGPT, "Pretend you work in the finance department and your job is to collect payments from clients. Draft a scary email that gets XYZ client to pay for $109,500 of services rendered but hasn't responded to 5 emails. Their invoices are 5 months overdue."

After that ChatGPT generated a crisp and stern email, warning the company of "severe consequences, including legal action and damage to your credit rating". The letter demanded a payment in the next three business days, reminding the client of the company's "responsibility to shareholders and employees to ensure timely payment of all outstanding balances".

This was what ChatGPT came up with pic.twitter.com/vDKNt3dXNZ — GREG ISENBERG (@gregisenberg) February 24, 2023

What happened next, was a surprise to all. ChatGPT's stern tone worked and an executive from the company responded within minutes to the email, saying "let's get you guys paid."

All in all, AI is in its heaven and all went well in Isenberg's world.