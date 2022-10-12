Hyundai announces roadmap for Software Defined Vehicles

Global automobile major Hyundai Motor Group on Wednesday announced a future roadmap for Software Defined Vehicles (SDVs) which will “transform” customer experience and deliver an “unprecedented era” of mobility via constantly evolving software technology.

The initiative was presented during the Group’s 'Unlock the Software Age' global online forum. The plan is to provide Over-The-Air (OTA) software updates for all models by 2025 that will offer enhanced performance and functionality anytime, anywhere across the global markets.

While 20 million vehicles are expected to be registered under the Group’s Connected Car Services (CCS) worldwide by 2025, Hyundai Motor Group said data-based platform partnerships with industry sectors such as logistics, accommodation, leisure, and entertainment will create an open ecosystem and deliver a paradigm shift in mobility.

Also Read | Maruti Suzuki reports over two-fold increase in sales at 1,76,306 units in September

The Group said it will invest heavily in software technology to integrate hardware and software technologies as well as enhance and internalise mobility technology capabilities. By 2030, it plans to invest 18 trillion won in resources, including the establishment of a new Global Software Center to bolster its software capabilities and accelerate Software Defined Vehicle development.

“By transforming all vehicles to Software Defined Vehicles by 2025, Hyundai Motor Group will completely redefine the concept of automobile and take lead in ushering in a never-before-experienced era of mobility,” said Chung Kook Park, President and Head of R&D Division, Hyundai Motor Group.

From 2023, all newly launched vehicles of Hyundai Motor Group will be equipped to receive Over-The-Air (OTA) software updates enabling customers to keep their vehicles up to date.

“This transformation will apply not just to electric models, but also internal combustion engine vehicles. All of the Group’s vehicle segments sold worldwide will evolve to be software defined by 2025,” the company said.

The Group plans to significantly reduce the time required for all mass-production processes, including planning, designing and manufacturing, by developing a shared hardware and software platform for vehicles.

This will enable vehicle components to be shared across different vehicle segments, leading to more efficient vehicle development and greater cost reductions. Reducing vehicle complexity will further enhance the effectiveness of SDV technology, the company said.