Hyundai Motor India drives in all electric model Ioniq 5

Hyundai Motor India launches all electric model Ioniq 5

Hyundai, which already sells one EV model, Kona Electric in the country, said the price of Ioniq 5 is introductory and would hold for the first 500 customers

PTI
PTI, Greater Noida,
  • Jan 11 2023, 14:41 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2023, 14:41 ist
Hyundai Motors India Chief Operating Officer Tarun Garg and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan during the launch of Hyundai's all-electric SUV 'IONIQ 5' at the Auto Expo 2023, in Greater Noida. Credit: PTI Photo

Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday launched its all electric model Ioniq 5 priced at Rs 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

The model is based on the company's dedicated battery electric vehicle platform E-GMP.

Hyundai, which already sells one EV model, Kona Electric in the country, said the price of Ioniq 5 is introductory and would hold for the first 500 customers.

"Ioniq 5 represents our shift towards future mobility with tenets that encapsulate intelligent technology, innovation and sustainability," Hyundai Motor India MD and CEO Unsoo Kim said while launching the model at Auto Expo 2023.

Also Read | Greaves Cotton unveils new two-wheeler, three-wheeler EVs

The model will pave the way for faster adoption of electric mobility, he added.

Ioniq 5 comes with a range or 631 kilometre per full charge, the company said.

In December 2021, Hyundai had announced plans to invest Rs 4,000 crore to drive in around six electric vehicles in India by 2028.

The company is planning to roll out a mix of models based on its existing range as well as completely new vehicles based on its global platform E-GMP over the next few years.

Its line-up of six battery electric vehicles will cater to multiple segments, including mass market and mass premium segments in India.

