Greaves Cotton unveils new two-wheeler, three-wheeler EVs

Engineering company Greaves Cotton on Wednesday unveiled its range of electric two-wheeler and three-wheeler electric vehicles at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023.

The company at the event unveiled three two-wheelers under Ampere brand series -- Ampere Primus, Ampere NXG and a multi-utility scooter Ampere NXU which can be also used for deliveries.

In the commercial three-wheeler segment, the company unveiled an electric passenger vehicle Greaves ELP, cargo EV Greaves ELC and a futuristic cargo concept Greaves Aero Vision.

Greaves Electric Mobility Private Ltd, CEO and Executive Director, Sanjay Behl said Ampere Primus will be available during the ongoing quarter, while rest of the vehicles will be made available during the course of next financial year.

"Ampere Primus is now open for bookings across India. Rest of the vehicles will be launched in the next financial year," Behl said.

Greaves Cotton Executive Vice Chairman Nagesh Basavanhalli at the event shared the company's commitment to invest Rs 1,500 crore in the deployment of indigenous electric vehicle ecosystem in the country since its entry into the e-mobility business.