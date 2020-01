Nilekani puts to rest all speculations regarding his resignation as Chairman of the Infosys board. "I will remain as the chairman for as long as needed," he said at the post-earnings press conference, on Friday.

Meanwhile, Infosys has given a clean chit to its CEO Salil Parekh after the independent probe by a law firm found no discrepancies in the company’s financial statements.

More details to follow...