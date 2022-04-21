'India produced 120 MT crude steel in last fiscal'

India produced 120 MT crude steel in last fiscal: Steel Minister

The output was about 18% higher compared to the country's production in the preceding fiscal

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 21 2022, 22:24 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2022, 22:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh said India produced 120 million tonnes (MT) of crude steel during the financial year ended March 31, 2022.

"Steel sector in India has traversed a fascinating journey from a mere 1 MT at the time of independence to 120 MT in the last (2021-22) financial year," a steel ministry statement quoted Singh as saying at the National Metallurgist Award 2021 on Wednesday.

Steel application across segments will see a quantum jump, and newer areas of usage such as drone technology will provide ample opportunities to the steel players, he said.

At 120 MT, the output was about 18 per cent higher compared to the country's production in the preceding fiscal year.

The award has been instituted to recognise contributions of metallurgists working in the field of iron and steel.

The areas covered in the award are manufacturing, research and development (R&D), design, education, waste management and energy conservation, said the statement.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Steel
India
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rat on board delays AI's Srinagar-Jammu flight by 2 hrs

Rat on board delays AI's Srinagar-Jammu flight by 2 hrs

Biden announces new $800 mn package for Ukraine

Biden announces new $800 mn package for Ukraine

Bitcoin's new puzzle: How to ditch fossil fuels

Bitcoin's new puzzle: How to ditch fossil fuels

DH Radio | The phenomenal debut of Gujarat Titans

DH Radio | The phenomenal debut of Gujarat Titans

'Days or hours left': Russia tightens noose on Mariupol

'Days or hours left': Russia tightens noose on Mariupol

Decoding Harappa’s culinary culture

Decoding Harappa’s culinary culture

Obama takes on a new role: Fighting disinformation

Obama takes on a new role: Fighting disinformation

Social modelling for pandemics needs 'social' emphasis

Social modelling for pandemics needs 'social' emphasis

 