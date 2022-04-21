India produced 120 MT crude steel in last fiscal: Steel Minister

Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh said India produced 120 million tonnes (MT) of crude steel during the financial year ended March 31, 2022.
"Steel sector in India has traversed a fascinating journey from a mere 1 MT at the time of independence to 120 MT in the last (2021-22) financial year," a steel ministry statement quoted Singh as saying at the National Metallurgist Award 2021 on Wednesday.
Steel application across segments will see a quantum jump, and newer areas of usage such as drone technology will provide ample opportunities to the steel players, he said.
At 120 MT, the output was about 18 per cent higher compared to the country's production in the preceding fiscal year.
The award has been instituted to recognise contributions of metallurgists working in the field of iron and steel.
The areas covered in the award are manufacturing, research and development (R&D), design, education, waste management and energy conservation, said the statement.
