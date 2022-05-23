India set to continue radical reforms: Amitabh Kant

India set to continue radical reforms: Amitabh Kant

He further called upon global investors to join the India growth story

PTI
PTI, Davos,
  • May 23 2022, 12:37 ist
  • updated: May 23 2022, 13:15 ist
Radical reforms have been carried out by India in recent years that have put India on a growth trajectory, he added. Credit: PTI Photo

India is in the midst of a major transformation in the digital space, and a strong political leadership and the commitment to continue with radical reforms would play a key role in taking the country to a leadership role in the global economy, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Monday.

Addressing a breakfast season on unleashing the power of the Indian diaspora on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2023, Kant said, "A slew of radical reforms has been carried out by India in the recent years that have put India on a growth trajectory for many decades to come".

The Startup India movement has seen the number of startups in the country rising from double-digits to tens of thousands now and the emergence of unicorns even at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic has been phenomenal, he said at the session organised by industry body CII and Indiaspora.

He also called upon global investors to join the India growth story.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World Economic Forum
Business News
India News

What's Brewing

Kurt Cobain's guitar auctions for nearly $5 million

Kurt Cobain's guitar auctions for nearly $5 million

'Lankan medicine shortage a death sentence for some'

'Lankan medicine shortage a death sentence for some'

Should you switch to plant-based milk?

Should you switch to plant-based milk?

How Manchester City won another Premier League title

How Manchester City won another Premier League title

Udupi pips Agumbe to be Karnataka's wettest place

Udupi pips Agumbe to be Karnataka's wettest place

Key Iraq irrigation reservoir close to drying out

Key Iraq irrigation reservoir close to drying out

 