India should lead in adopting AI tech: Ola Cabs CEO

India should lead in adopting AI technology with open arms, Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal

Aggarwal also discounted the notion that embracing such technology would result in job losses

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Feb 25 2023, 18:35 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2023, 18:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a massive technology tool for increasing productivity and India should take a lead in adopting such technologies, Bhavish Aggarwal, the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ola Cabs, said on Saturday.

Speaking at the ABP Network's Idea of India Summit here, Aggarwal also discounted the notion that embracing such technology would result in job losses.

Read | Ola Electric to open 500 experience centres across India by March this year

Technology trends like AI are so disruptive. While one can think that it (the adoption of AI) threatens jobs, "I see it as a massive technology tool for increasing productivity", he said.

"And we in India, as an economy and as stakeholders of the economy, should all adopt AI with open arms," Aggarwal said.

He emphasised that the use of this technology could enhance productivity by 10 times, he said, "We should be the first adopter of AI and become the most productive in the world."

It will have a significant impact on economic growth, he asserted.

Noting that software development will be the first sector to be impacted positively by the use of Artificial Intelligence, Aggarwal said that with 10 times higher productivity, a developer can write code in a day for which he would otherwise take a month. According to him, the application of AI would result in the creation of new jobs as it did happen at the time when computer technology was introduced in India.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ola
Ola Electric
Business News
Artificial Intelligence

What's Brewing

How to perfect your prompt writing for ChatGPT

How to perfect your prompt writing for ChatGPT

Who is Amritpal Singh and what is happening in Punjab?

Who is Amritpal Singh and what is happening in Punjab?

A look at top contenders at the Berlinale

A look at top contenders at the Berlinale

US billionaire Thomas H Lee shoots self in the head

US billionaire Thomas H Lee shoots self in the head

First blizzard in a generation pounds California

First blizzard in a generation pounds California

In a first, Kerala deploys robotic sewer scavengers

In a first, Kerala deploys robotic sewer scavengers

The ABC of K: A movie buff’s guide to a global rage

The ABC of K: A movie buff’s guide to a global rage

Whackyverse | Faux pas

Whackyverse | Faux pas

Mergers and acquisitions among galaxies

Mergers and acquisitions among galaxies

End this war, Mr Putin

End this war, Mr Putin

 